Tampa Bay Business Journal Lurin has bought Park at Treviso, a 304-unit apartment property in St Petersburg, Fla, for $4954 million, or about $162,961/unit Blue Roc Premier of Lakeland, Fla, sold the complex, at 5473 27th St South, in a deal...
Thompson Thrift Residential is planning to develop The Depot, a 300-unit apartment property in Raymore, Mo The Indianapolis developer would build the property at the corner of Dean Avenue and East 171st Street, about 22 miles south of downtown...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Data-center space with 1,087 megawatts of output was absorbed through the first half of the year, up 2973 percent from the 2736 megawatts of output that was absorbed through the first six months of 2021,...
Charlotte Business Journal Tapestry Tyvola, a 297-unit apartment complex, has opened in Charlotte, NC The four-story property was built at 2051 Establishment Way, in the city’s Lower South End area, and includes one-, two- and three-bedroom...
Charlotte Business Journal Bonded Logistics has subleased 184,333 square feet of industrial space in Concord, NC The Charlotte, NC, third-party logistics firm is taking its space at 1000 Derita Road in the Concord Airport Business Park It subleased...
Charlotte Business Journal Intersect Development Group wants to build a 550,000-square-foot industrial building in Gastonia, NC, about 235 miles east of Charlotte, NC The Atlanta developer is planning the property for a 673-acre site off Jenkins...
New York YIMBY VP Capital Holdings has been approved to build a 90-unit multifamily property in Queens, NY The six-story property will be built at 77-39 Vleigh Place in the borough’s Kew Gardens Hills section It will include 126 parking spaces...
Dallas Business Journal Resia is developing two apartment projects with a total of 884 units in downtown Fort Worth, Texas The Miami company, formerly AHS Residential, is building the 492-unit Weatherford Street Apartments at 1000 West Weatherford...
Dallas Business Journal Molto Properties has started work on a 2 million-square-foot industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas Ground recently broke on the project’s initial phase, two distribution buildings totaling...