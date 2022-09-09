Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Lurin has bought Park at Treviso, a 304-unit apartment property in St Petersburg, Fla, for $4954 million, or about $162,961/unit Blue Roc Premier of Lakeland, Fla, sold the complex, at 5473 27th St South, in a deal...
Commercial Observer Rudin Management has hired Mehul Patel to oversee the company’s New York City real estate portfolio Patel joins the company from Midtown Equities, where was chief operating officer At Rudin, one of the largest privately...
Universe Holdings has paid $5337 million, or $333,562/unit, for the 160-unit Stonegate Apartments in Riverside, Calif The Los Angeles investment firm purchased the property from Pacific Living Properties, which was represented by Marcus &...
New York YIMBY VP Capital Holdings has been approved to build a 90-unit multifamily property in Queens, NY The six-story property will be built at 77-39 Vleigh Place in the borough’s Kew Gardens Hills section It will include 126 parking spaces...
The owner of the Hilton Houston Post Oak Hotel has reached a settlement with its lender, effectively agreeing to turn the property over in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure, resolving the property's bankruptcy The 448-room hotel, at 2001 Post Oak Blvd,...
REJournals Buligo Capital Partners has acquired the 238,334-square-foot industrial building at 6501 East Nevada Ave in Detroit The Israeli investment firm purchased the property from Manchester Detroit LLC in a deal brokered by Signature Associates...
A venture of Empire Capital Holdings and Namdar Realty Group has paid $72 million, or $48957/sf, for the 147,068-square-foot office building at 830 Third Ave in midtown Manhattan The venture bought the 13-story building, at the corner of 51st Street...
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has paid $3389 million for seven industrial properties with 631,256 square feet in Southern California The Los Angeles REIT funded the individual purchases with a combination of cash and operating partnership units,...
The Real Deal Lenders Morgan Stanley, Apollo Global Management and AIG have provided $13 billion of mortgage financing against the 11 million-square-foot office property at 5 Times Square in Manhattan The loan allows the property’s owner, a...