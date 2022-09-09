Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News PegasusAblon is offering for sale The Muse mixed-use development in Dallas The local developer has hired Newmark to market the property, which sits along the northside of Alpha Road east of the Dallas North Tollway and across the...
REJournals Buligo Capital Partners has acquired the 238,334-square-foot industrial building at 6501 East Nevada Ave in Detroit The Israeli investment firm purchased the property from Manchester Detroit LLC in a deal brokered by Signature Associates...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Benefit Street Partners has put the 147-room Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn, NY, on the sales market It has hired Eastdil Secured and A&G Real Estate Partners of Melville, NY, to handle...
REBusiness Online Seefried Industrial Properties Inc has broken ground on Monee Logistics Center, a 621,246-square-foot industrial property in Monee, Ill The Atlanta developer is building the property at 25100 South Ridgeland Ave, about 35 miles...
The Real Deal MetLife Investment Management is offering for sale a portfolio of 22 retail buildings with a total of 252,000 square feet in California The Hanover, NJ, company has hired CBRE to market the properties, which are expected to sell for...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Abacus Capital Group has sold Millennium West End, a 158-unit apartment property in Minneapolis, for $507 million, or $320,886/unit Northmarq brokered the deal on behalf of the seller An undisclosed West Coast...
Crain’s Chicago Business BA Investment Advisors is under contract to pay $40 million, or $14787/sf, for Pointe O’Hare, a 270,512-square-foot office property in Rosemont, Ill, about 17 miles northwest of downtown Chicago The local company...
Crain’s Chicago Business Cook County, Ill, has agreed to lease 106,472 square feet of office space at 161 North Clark St in Chicago The county will take five floors at the property until September 2026, while its current offices undergo...
TWG has broken ground on Grand Park Village, a 240-unit apartment property in Westfield, Ind The Indianapolis developer is building the property east of Wheeler Road and north of East 181st Street, about 20 miles north of Indianapolis The project...