Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Tapestry Tyvola, a 297-unit apartment complex, has opened in Charlotte, NC The four-story property was built at 2051 Establishment Way, in the city’s Lower South End area, and includes one-, two- and three-bedroom...
Charlotte Business Journal Intersect Development Group wants to build a 550,000-square-foot industrial building in Gastonia, NC, about 235 miles east of Charlotte, NC The Atlanta developer is planning the property for a 673-acre site off Jenkins...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of New York Life Insurance Co has paid $557 million, or about $511,009/unit, for the 109-unit One City Center apartment building in downtown Durham, NC The New York insurance firm purchased the 27-story...
Triangle Business Journal Bainbridge Cos has bought Aventura Crossroads, a 344-unit apartment complex in Cary, NC, for $111 million, or about $322,674/unit The Wellington, Fla, company purchased the 18-building property, at 1010 Legacy Village...
South Florida Business Journal TD Bank has provided three loans totaling $744 million for the construction of three warehouses in South Florida Dalfen Industrial of Dallas recently broke ground on the industrial properties: a 298,534-square-foot...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Finvarb Group has bought the 102,009-square-foot Macy’s store in Miami Beach, Fla, for $155 million, or about $15195/sf A company managed by Terry Emanuel of San Antonio sold the retail building,...
Charlotte Business Journal The Brookdale Group has bought The Rotunda, a 234,670-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC, for $799 million, or about $34048/sf The Atlanta commercial real estate firm acquired the property from Equus Capital...
Commercial Property Executive TAE Technologies has agreed to fully pre-lease the 99,638-square-foot industrial property at 9740 Irvine Blvd in Irvine, Calif, about 45 miles southeast of Los Angeles The energy research company was represented by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 30 largest class-A office properties in Chicago’s Central Business District reported a 13 percent vacancy rate midway through the third quarter That’s down from the 134 percent vacancy rate...