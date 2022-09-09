Log In or Subscribe to read more
New York Post Memorial Sloan Kettering Center is paying $300 million, or about $724/sf, for 414,317 square feet of office condominium space at Manhattan’s Lipstick Building The hospital is buying the space from SL Green Realty Corp, a New York...
New York YIMBY VP Capital Holdings has been approved to build a 90-unit multifamily property in Queens, NY The six-story property will be built at 77-39 Vleigh Place in the borough’s Kew Gardens Hills section It will include 126 parking spaces...
The Real Deal Lenders Morgan Stanley, Apollo Global Management and AIG have provided $13 billion of mortgage financing against the 11 million-square-foot office property at 5 Times Square in Manhattan The loan allows the property’s owner, a...
The Real Deal Vornado Realty Trust has agreed to sell the 251,000-square-foot office building at 40 Fulton St in lower Manhattan to an investor group led by David Werner for what is said to be between $105 million to $110 million, or up to $43825/sf...
James Huckaby, who had been with Goldman Sachs for more than 21 years, most recently as managing director and head of its multifamily platform, has joined Meridian Group as partner and chief investment officer of its residential and industrial...
Newmark has hired Allison DiGiovanni as executive vice president and market leader of its Mid-Atlantic region, charged with business development and strategic planning in the company’s Washington, DC, office DiGiovanni joins Newmark from MRP...
New York YIMBY New Empire Corp has completed work on 208 Delancey St, an 85-unit condominium building on Manhattan’s Lower East Side The 12-story property, at the corner of Delancey and Pitt streets, has a mix of studio, one-, two- and...
Real estate investment manager the Meridian Group has launched a construction operation, Meridian Construction Group The unit is designed to support the Bethesda, Md, company’s portfolio and pipeline of development and investment properties It...
Commercial Observer Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners has provided $2725 million of financing to fund the conversion of the 487,523-square-foot office building at 160 Water St in lower Manhattan into apartments Cushman & Wakefield...