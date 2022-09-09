Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Tapestry Tyvola, a 297-unit apartment complex, has opened in Charlotte, NC The four-story property was built at 2051 Establishment Way, in the city’s Lower South End area, and includes one-, two- and three-bedroom...
Charlotte Business Journal Intersect Development Group wants to build a 550,000-square-foot industrial building in Gastonia, NC, about 235 miles east of Charlotte, NC The Atlanta developer is planning the property for a 673-acre site off Jenkins...
New York YIMBY VP Capital Holdings has been approved to build a 90-unit multifamily property in Queens, NY The six-story property will be built at 77-39 Vleigh Place in the borough’s Kew Gardens Hills section It will include 126 parking spaces...
Dallas Business Journal Resia is developing two apartment projects with a total of 884 units in downtown Fort Worth, Texas The Miami company, formerly AHS Residential, is building the 492-unit Weatherford Street Apartments at 1000 West Weatherford...
Dallas Business Journal Molto Properties has started work on a 2 million-square-foot industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas Ground recently broke on the project’s initial phase, two distribution buildings totaling...
Brookfield Asset Management has provided $278 million of financing for the construction of Boynton Gateway, a 334,000-square-foot life-sciences facility in Somerville, Mass The property, which will have office, research and development and...
The Real Deal PulteGroup has paid $584 million, or $72582/sf, for Quito Village, an 80,461-square-foot retail center in Saratoga, Calif, that it plans to redevelop into a townhome property The Atlanta developer purchased the property from Sand Hill...
Houston Business Journal EastGroup Properties Inc is building the Springwood Business Park, a 292,000-square-foot industrial property in Spring, Texas, about 24 miles north of Houston The Jackson, Miss, REIT is constructing the two-building property...
Dallas Morning News Urban Heights Real Estate has bought a 35-acre development site in Prosper, Texas, about 37 miles north of Dallas, where it plans to develop a 282,000-square-foot retail property The Dallas real estate firm is building the...