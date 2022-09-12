Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News A venture of Holt Lunsford Commercial Investments and Principal Real Estate Investors is planning to build a 18 million-square-foot industrial property in Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of Dallas It is developing the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Tampa, Fla, City Council has given preliminary approval for the development of a mixed-use project on the site of a former AAA-occupied building in the city’s Westshore neighborhood Ally Capital Group is the...
Charlotte Business Journal McCraney Property Co has plans to develop a 17 million-square-foot industrial project in York County, SC, just south of Rock Hill, SC The Orlando, Fla, developer recently bought 127 acres at Porter and Barringer roads,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Capital Development Partners has broken ground on the first phase of the 54 million-square-foot Central Port Logistics Center at Rockingham in Savannah, Ga The Atlanta developer is constructing the seven-building...
South Florida Business Journal Prospect Real Estate Group is buying a 64-acre development site in Lauderhill, Fla, for a planned 245-unit apartment project The New Smyrna Beach, Fla, developer is presenting its proposal to the Lauderhill City...
Jacksonville Business Journal JWB Real Estate Capital is developing a 175-unit apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla The 18-building complex is being built on a two-acre site between East Church Street and East Monroe...
Thompson Thrift Residential is planning to develop The Depot, a 300-unit apartment property in Raymore, Mo The Indianapolis developer would build the property at the corner of Dean Avenue and East 171st Street, about 22 miles south of downtown...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Data-center space with 1,087 megawatts of output was absorbed through the first half of the year, up 2973 percent from the 2736 megawatts of output that was absorbed through the first six months of 2021,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Dalfen Industrial is breaking ground soon on a pair of industrial properties with about 900,000 square feet in Polk County, Fla The Dallas developer late last year purchased nearly 74 acres at 640 C Fred Jones Blvd in...