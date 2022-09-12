Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Real estate investor 11 Capital has paid $3175 million, or $256,048/unit, for the 124-unit Pointe East Apartments in the Tacoma, Wash, suburb of Fife, Wash The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Intercontinental Real Estate Corp and MG Properties has paid $873 million, or $490,449/unit, for the 178-unit Lexington Apartments in Agoura Hills, Calif Intercontinental, of Boston, and MG...
Dallas Morning News Regions Bank has provided $50 million of financing for the purchase of The Langford, a 315-unit apartment property in Dallas A company represented by David Handmaker, a Hermosa Beach, Calif, businessman, bought the four-story...
A venture of American Landmark Apartments and B&R Capital Partners paid $935 million, or $326,923/unit, for Cabana 99th, a 286-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz American Landmark, of Tampa, Fla, and B&R, of Phoenix, purchased the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Tampa, Fla, City Council has given preliminary approval for the development of a mixed-use project on the site of a former AAA-occupied building in the city’s Westshore neighborhood Ally Capital Group is the...
Charlotte Business Journal McCraney Property Co has plans to develop a 17 million-square-foot industrial project in York County, SC, just south of Rock Hill, SC The Orlando, Fla, developer recently bought 127 acres at Porter and Barringer roads,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Situs Holdings has taken the 248 million-square-foot Peachtree Center office and retail property in Atlanta through foreclosure Banyan Street Capital previously had owned the seven-building complex, but was unable to...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Capital Development Partners has broken ground on the first phase of the 54 million-square-foot Central Port Logistics Center at Rockingham in Savannah, Ga The Atlanta developer is constructing the seven-building...
Atlanta Business Journal The Georgia Building Authority is bringing the 2 Peachtree St office building in Atlanta to the sales market An asking price is not known The two-building property stands 41 stories and totals 988,000 square feet It was...
South Florida Business Journal Prospect Real Estate Group is buying a 64-acre development site in Lauderhill, Fla, for a planned 245-unit apartment project The New Smyrna Beach, Fla, developer is presenting its proposal to the Lauderhill City...