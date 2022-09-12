Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News GXO Logistics has leased 644,318 square feet industrial building in Fort Worth, Texas The Greenwich, Conn, logistics provider is taking its space at the Everman Crossroads business park, which sits along Everman Parkway just...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Data-center space with 1,087 megawatts of output was absorbed through the first half of the year, up 2973 percent from the 2736 megawatts of output that was absorbed through the first six months of 2021,...
Commercial Property Executive Panattoni Development Co has lined up four tenants to pre-lease 382,105 square feet of industrial space at the Aviator Business Park in Hazelwood, Mo The Reno, Nev, company is constructing three buildings totaling...
Charlotte Business Journal Bonded Logistics has subleased 184,333 square feet of industrial space in Concord, NC The Charlotte, NC, third-party logistics firm is taking its space at 1000 Derita Road in the Concord Airport Business Park It subleased...
Daily Journal of Commerce Ryan Cos has broken ground on Aegis Living, a 92-unit seniors-housing property in Ballard, Wash The Minneapolis developer is building the property at 943 NW Market St, about five miles north of Seattle It will have a mix of...
The Real Deal PulteGroup has paid $584 million, or $72582/sf, for Quito Village, an 80,461-square-foot retail center in Saratoga, Calif, that it plans to redevelop into a townhome property The Atlanta developer purchased the property from Sand Hill...
Sacramento Business Journal Ethan Conrad Properties Inc has paid $22 million, or $13862/sf, for Harvard Square, a 158,704-square-foot office property in Sacramento, Calif The local company purchased the five-story property from Insight Realty Co of...
Sacramento Business Journal Fulcrum has proposed building Block 17, a 191,443-square-foot office property in West Sacramento, Calif The local developer would build the five-story property at the southeast corner of Fifth and Mill streets, along the...
The Real Deal A subsidiary of Hanwha Life Insurance Co has paid $155 million, or $2,167/sf, for 300 Grant, a 71,508-square-foot office and retail property in San Francisco The South Korean conglomerate purchased the property from an entity of Zeno...