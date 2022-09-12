Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Regions Bank has provided $50 million of financing for the purchase of The Langford, a 315-unit apartment property in Dallas A company represented by David Handmaker, a Hermosa Beach, Calif, businessman, bought the four-story...
Dallas Morning News GXO Logistics has leased 644,318 square feet industrial building in Fort Worth, Texas The Greenwich, Conn, logistics provider is taking its space at the Everman Crossroads business park, which sits along Everman Parkway just...
REJournalscom The Missner Group has opened Apex 400, a 107-unit apartment property in Glen Ellyn, Ill The Des Plaines, Ill, developer broke ground on the property, at 400 North Main St, in December 2020 It has studio, one-, two- and...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Tampa, Fla, City Council has given preliminary approval for the development of a mixed-use project on the site of a former AAA-occupied building in the city’s Westshore neighborhood Ally Capital Group is the...
Charlotte Business Journal McCraney Property Co has plans to develop a 17 million-square-foot industrial project in York County, SC, just south of Rock Hill, SC The Orlando, Fla, developer recently bought 127 acres at Porter and Barringer roads,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Capital Development Partners has broken ground on the first phase of the 54 million-square-foot Central Port Logistics Center at Rockingham in Savannah, Ga The Atlanta developer is constructing the seven-building...
South Florida Business Journal Prospect Real Estate Group is buying a 64-acre development site in Lauderhill, Fla, for a planned 245-unit apartment project The New Smyrna Beach, Fla, developer is presenting its proposal to the Lauderhill City...
Jacksonville Business Journal JWB Real Estate Capital is developing a 175-unit apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla The 18-building complex is being built on a two-acre site between East Church Street and East Monroe...
Thompson Thrift Residential is planning to develop The Depot, a 300-unit apartment property in Raymore, Mo The Indianapolis developer would build the property at the corner of Dean Avenue and East 171st Street, about 22 miles south of downtown...