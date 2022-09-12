Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive Collectors Universe has renewed and expanded its lease at Pacific Center, a 392,879-square-foot office property in Santa Ana, Calif The authentication servicer will now occupy 286,636 sf, up from the 184,636 sf it...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Holt Lunsford Commercial Investments and Principal Real Estate Investors is planning to build a 18 million-square-foot industrial property in Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of Dallas It is developing the...
Dallas Morning News Regions Bank has provided $50 million of financing for the purchase of The Langford, a 315-unit apartment property in Dallas A company represented by David Handmaker, a Hermosa Beach, Calif, businessman, bought the four-story...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Data-center space with 1,087 megawatts of output was absorbed through the first half of the year, up 2973 percent from the 2736 megawatts of output that was absorbed through the first six months of 2021,...
Commercial Property Executive Panattoni Development Co has lined up four tenants to pre-lease 382,105 square feet of industrial space at the Aviator Business Park in Hazelwood, Mo The Reno, Nev, company is constructing three buildings totaling...
Charlotte Business Journal Bonded Logistics has subleased 184,333 square feet of industrial space in Concord, NC The Charlotte, NC, third-party logistics firm is taking its space at 1000 Derita Road in the Concord Airport Business Park It subleased...
Dallas Business Journal Resia is developing two apartment projects with a total of 884 units in downtown Fort Worth, Texas The Miami company, formerly AHS Residential, is building the 492-unit Weatherford Street Apartments at 1000 West Weatherford...
Dallas Business Journal Molto Properties has started work on a 2 million-square-foot industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas Ground recently broke on the project’s initial phase, two distribution buildings totaling...
Dallas Morning News PegasusAblon is offering for sale The Muse mixed-use development in Dallas The local developer has hired Newmark to market the property, which sits along the northside of Alpha Road east of the Dallas North Tollway and across the...