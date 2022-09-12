Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News A venture of Holt Lunsford Commercial Investments and Principal Real Estate Investors is planning to build a 18 million-square-foot industrial property in Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of Dallas It is developing the...
REJournalscom The Missner Group has opened Apex 400, a 107-unit apartment property in Glen Ellyn, Ill The Des Plaines, Ill, developer broke ground on the property, at 400 North Main St, in December 2020 It has studio, one-, two- and...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Tampa, Fla, City Council has given preliminary approval for the development of a mixed-use project on the site of a former AAA-occupied building in the city’s Westshore neighborhood Ally Capital Group is the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Situs Holdings has taken the 248 million-square-foot Peachtree Center office and retail property in Atlanta through foreclosure Banyan Street Capital previously had owned the seven-building complex, but was unable to...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Capital Development Partners has broken ground on the first phase of the 54 million-square-foot Central Port Logistics Center at Rockingham in Savannah, Ga The Atlanta developer is constructing the seven-building...
Atlanta Business Journal The Georgia Building Authority is bringing the 2 Peachtree St office building in Atlanta to the sales market An asking price is not known The two-building property stands 41 stories and totals 988,000 square feet It was...
South Florida Business Journal Prospect Real Estate Group is buying a 64-acre development site in Lauderhill, Fla, for a planned 245-unit apartment project The New Smyrna Beach, Fla, developer is presenting its proposal to the Lauderhill City...
Jacksonville Business Journal JWB Real Estate Capital is developing a 175-unit apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla The 18-building complex is being built on a two-acre site between East Church Street and East Monroe...
Triad Business Journal Rivercrest Realty Associates has bought the 108-room Extended Stay America hotel in Winston-Salem, NC, for $1784 million, or about $165,185/room The Raleigh, NC, company purchased the property, at 1995 Hampton Inn Court, from...