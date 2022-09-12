Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Real estate investor 11 Capital has paid $3175 million, or $256,048/unit, for the 124-unit Pointe East Apartments in the Tacoma, Wash, suburb of Fife, Wash The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property...
Dwight Capital has provided $175 million under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(f) program for the 117-unit Everett Street Lofts apartment property in Portland, Ore Loans under the 223(f) program are provided...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Intercontinental Real Estate Corp and MG Properties has paid $873 million, or $490,449/unit, for the 178-unit Lexington Apartments in Agoura Hills, Calif Intercontinental, of Boston, and MG...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Holt Lunsford Commercial Investments and Principal Real Estate Investors is planning to build a 18 million-square-foot industrial property in Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of Dallas It is developing the...
Dallas Morning News GXO Logistics has leased 644,318 square feet industrial building in Fort Worth, Texas The Greenwich, Conn, logistics provider is taking its space at the Everman Crossroads business park, which sits along Everman Parkway just...
A venture of American Landmark Apartments and B&R Capital Partners paid $935 million, or $326,923/unit, for Cabana 99th, a 286-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz American Landmark, of Tampa, Fla, and B&R, of Phoenix, purchased the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Situs Holdings has taken the 248 million-square-foot Peachtree Center office and retail property in Atlanta through foreclosure Banyan Street Capital previously had owned the seven-building complex, but was unable to...
Triad Business Journal Rivercrest Realty Associates has bought the 108-room Extended Stay America hotel in Winston-Salem, NC, for $1784 million, or about $165,185/room The Raleigh, NC, company purchased the property, at 1995 Hampton Inn Court, from...
Triad Business Journal A limited liability company affiliated with Coastal Equities Real Estate has paid $1175 million, or about $6623/sf, for the Southwood Square shopping center in High Point, NC, about 17 miles southwest of Greensboro, NC The...