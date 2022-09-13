Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News American Real Estate Partners has acquired a 200,000-square-foot office building in Alexandria, Va, with plans to convert it into 200 apartment units and 17,500 square feet of retail space The purchase price was not disclosed The...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ally Capital Group has acquired five office buildings totaling 135,221 square feet in Clearwater, Fla, for $18 million, or about $13312/sf The Tampa, Fla, company bought the buildings, Bay Vista Gardens I and II at 5500...
Charlotte Business Journal B Group Capital Management has paid $385 million, or about $14772/sf, for The Grove, a 260,620-square-foot office property in Charlotte, NC The Coconut Grove, Fla, investment firm purchased the four-building property from...
Charlotte Business Journal PEBB Enterprises has sold the 46,000-square-foot Concord Station retail property in Charlotte, NC, for $152 million, or about $33043/sf The Boynton Beach, Fla, developer sold the two-building property, which sits on 627...
South Florida Business Journal West Parkway Realty LLC has bought Mainstreet at Boynton, a 52,152-square-foot retail center in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $33 million, or about $63277/sf A venture of local developers PEBB Enterprises and Banyan...
SF Yimby American Capital Group has broken ground on Kinect @ Southport, a 322-unit apartment property in West Sacramento, Calif The Bellevue, Wash, developer is building the property at 2425 Jefferson Blvd, about four miles southwest of downtown...
Dallas Morning News Work is scheduled to start early next year on The Galatyn, a 20-story apartment building in Dallas StreetLights Residential is planning the property for the northwest corner of US 75 and Monticello Avenue, a few blocks from its...
Dallas Morning News Cawley Partners will start construction in December on a four-story office building with 125,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The local developer is building the property on Parkwood Boulevard, east of the...
Multi-Housing News Gilbane Development Co has completed construction of the 978-bed Tempo student-housing project in College Park, Md The 296-unit property, which sits on two acres at 8430 Baltimore Ave, houses students attending the University of...