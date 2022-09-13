Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Bank Hapoalim, which four years ago had provided $33 million of financing for the development of a 286-room hotel at 140 Fulton St in lower Manhattan, has filed to foreclose The bank claims the loan is in default,...
The increase, to $2991 billion, or 492 percent of the CMBS universe, marked the first time since September 2020 that the volume of loans in the hands of the industry's special servicers had increased The jump was due in large part to the transfer of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Situs Holdings has taken the 248 million-square-foot Peachtree Center office and retail property in Atlanta through foreclosure Banyan Street Capital previously had owned the seven-building complex, but was unable to...
The owner of the Hilton Houston Post Oak Hotel has reached a settlement with its lender, effectively agreeing to turn the property over in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure, resolving the property's bankruptcy The 448-room hotel, at 2001 Post Oak Blvd,...
The value of the Bridgewater Commons shopping mall in the northern New Jersey township of Bridgewater is less than the $300 million that is owed against it, according to recent broker opinions of value The loan matures in November and is expected to...
CBL & Associates Properties Inc, which previously had sought to buy back at a discount a $5454 million loan against its Southpark Mall near Richmond, Va, is instead in late-stage negotiations to extend its term through June 2026 The loan had matured...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS trust that held a $95 million mortgage against the Broward Mall in Plantation, Fla, has taken the 325,701 square feet of the 1 million-sf mall that serves as collateral through foreclosure The...
The volume of CMBS loans that are delinquent declined by 219 percent to $1811 billion last month, according to Trepp Inc, putting volumes at their lowest level since April...
CBL & Associates Properties Inc has negotiated the four-year term extension for the $6758 million CMBS loan against the Parkdale Mall & Crossing in Beaumont, Texas The loan, securitized through GS Mortgage Securities Corp, 2011-GC5, had matured last...