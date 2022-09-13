Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News American Real Estate Partners has acquired a 200,000-square-foot office building in Alexandria, Va, with plans to convert it into 200 apartment units and 17,500 square feet of retail space The purchase price was not disclosed The...
Orlando Business Journal Catalyst Development Partners is buying a 155-acre development site in New Smyrna Beach, Fla, about 14 miles south of Daytona Beach, Fla, for a planned apartment project The Atlanta developer is buying the site from Regency...
Dallas Morning News Work is scheduled to start early next year on The Galatyn, a 20-story apartment building in Dallas StreetLights Residential is planning the property for the northwest corner of US 75 and Monticello Avenue, a few blocks from its...
Dallas Morning News Cawley Partners will start construction in December on a four-story office building with 125,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The local developer is building the property on Parkwood Boulevard, east of the...
Rentvcom A venture of Trion Properties and Promus Realty Partners has paid $948 million, or $313,907/unit, for a portfolio of three apartment properties with 302 units in Beaverton, Ore Trion, of Los Angeles, and Promus, of Chicago, acquired Jasper...
Multi-Housing News Gilbane Development Co has completed construction of the 978-bed Tempo student-housing project in College Park, Md The 296-unit property, which sits on two acres at 8430 Baltimore Ave, houses students attending the University of...
Commercial Property Executive Collectors Universe has renewed and expanded its lease at Pacific Center, a 392,879-square-foot office property in Santa Ana, Calif The authentication servicer will now occupy 286,636 sf, up from the 184,636 sf it...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Holt Lunsford Commercial Investments and Principal Real Estate Investors is planning to build a 18 million-square-foot industrial property in Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of Dallas It is developing the...
REJournalscom The Missner Group has opened Apex 400, a 107-unit apartment property in Glen Ellyn, Ill The Des Plaines, Ill, developer broke ground on the property, at 400 North Main St, in December 2020 It has studio, one-, two- and...