Multi-Housing News American Real Estate Partners has acquired a 200,000-square-foot office building in Alexandria, Va, with plans to convert it into 200 apartment units and 17,500 square feet of retail space The purchase price was not disclosed The...
A venture of Corum Real Estate Group and Koch Real Estate Investments has paid $677 million, or $48071/unit, for 210 University, a 140,832-square-foot office property in Denver Corum, of Denver, and Koch, of Dallas, purchased the nine-story property...
Orlando Business Journal Catalyst Development Partners is buying a 155-acre development site in New Smyrna Beach, Fla, about 14 miles south of Daytona Beach, Fla, for a planned apartment project The Atlanta developer is buying the site from Regency...
Charlotte Business Journal B Group Capital Management has paid $385 million, or about $14772/sf, for The Grove, a 260,620-square-foot office property in Charlotte, NC The Coconut Grove, Fla, investment firm purchased the four-building property from...
Charlotte Business Journal PEBB Enterprises has sold the 46,000-square-foot Concord Station retail property in Charlotte, NC, for $152 million, or about $33043/sf The Boynton Beach, Fla, developer sold the two-building property, which sits on 627...
South Florida Business Journal West Parkway Realty LLC has bought Mainstreet at Boynton, a 52,152-square-foot retail center in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $33 million, or about $63277/sf A venture of local developers PEBB Enterprises and Banyan...
The Real Deal A venture of MedProperties Realty Advisors and Physicians Realty Trust has paid $815 million, or $95682/sf, for the Calko Medical Center, an 85,178-square-foot medical-office property in Brooklyn, NY MedProperties, of Dallas, and...
A Novato, Calif, investor group has paid $45 million, or $148,026/unit, for the 304-unit Prairie Vista Apartments in Peoria, Ill The group, managed by Kelly Perryman, purchased the property as part of a 1031 exchange from a Boca Raton, Fla, group...
Dallas Morning News Weidner Apartment Homes has bought Cityplace Heights, a 396-unit apartment property in Dallas The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the five-story property from an affiliate of Sentinel Real Estate of New York The sales price was...