Three hotels in downtown Portland, Ore, that secure a total of $29145 million of CMBS debt could be facing foreclosure as the loans have been delinquent for months Two of the hotels, the 455-room Hilton Portland and the 327-room Duniway, are...
The Real Deal A venture of MedProperties Realty Advisors and Physicians Realty Trust has paid $815 million, or $95682/sf, for the Calko Medical Center, an 85,178-square-foot medical-office property in Brooklyn, NY MedProperties, of Dallas, and...
Dallas Morning News Weidner Apartment Homes has bought Cityplace Heights, a 396-unit apartment property in Dallas The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the five-story property from an affiliate of Sentinel Real Estate of New York The sales price was...
Parkview Financial has provided $35 million of financing to fund the acquisition, by an investor group, of four development parcels totaling 188 acres in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles The investor group, CMNTY Culture, is led by Thomas St...
USBank has provided $142 million of financing for the construction of the 255-unit Majestic apartment property in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn, NY JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan The property is being developed at 540 DeGraw St by a venture...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Real estate investor 11 Capital has paid $3175 million, or $256,048/unit, for the 124-unit Pointe East Apartments in the Tacoma, Wash, suburb of Fife, Wash The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property...
Dwight Capital has provided $175 million under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(f) program for the 117-unit Everett Street Lofts apartment property in Portland, Ore Loans under the 223(f) program are provided...
Crain’s New York Business Aman Group has hired JLL and UBS to try to sell the 83-room Aman New York luxury hotel in the former Crown Building in midtown Manhattan The hotel owner, led by Vlad Doronin, could generate about $600 million from a...
Dallas Morning News Regions Bank has provided $50 million of financing for the purchase of The Langford, a 315-unit apartment property in Dallas A company represented by David Handmaker, a Hermosa Beach, Calif, businessman, bought the four-story...