Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Bank Hapoalim, which four years ago had provided $33 million of financing for the development of a 286-room hotel at 140 Fulton St in lower Manhattan, has filed to foreclose The bank claims the loan is in default,...
Dallas Morning News Weidner Apartment Homes has bought Cityplace Heights, a 396-unit apartment property in Dallas The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the five-story property from an affiliate of Sentinel Real Estate of New York The sales price was...
USBank has provided $142 million of financing for the construction of the 255-unit Majestic apartment property in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn, NY JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan The property is being developed at 540 DeGraw St by a venture...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Real estate investor 11 Capital has paid $3175 million, or $256,048/unit, for the 124-unit Pointe East Apartments in the Tacoma, Wash, suburb of Fife, Wash The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property...
Dwight Capital has provided $175 million under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(f) program for the 117-unit Everett Street Lofts apartment property in Portland, Ore Loans under the 223(f) program are provided...
Dallas Morning News Regions Bank has provided $50 million of financing for the purchase of The Langford, a 315-unit apartment property in Dallas A company represented by David Handmaker, a Hermosa Beach, Calif, businessman, bought the four-story...
A venture of American Landmark Apartments and B&R Capital Partners paid $935 million, or $326,923/unit, for Cabana 99th, a 286-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz American Landmark, of Tampa, Fla, and B&R, of Phoenix, purchased the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Situs Holdings has taken the 248 million-square-foot Peachtree Center office and retail property in Atlanta through foreclosure Banyan Street Capital previously had owned the seven-building complex, but was unable to...
SL Green Realty Corp said it has acquired the 18 million-square-foot office building at 245 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan from the PWM Property Management affiliate of HNA Group of China The New York REIT had made a $1482 million preferred equity...