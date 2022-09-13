Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Aman Group has hired JLL and UBS to try to sell the 83-room Aman New York luxury hotel in the former Crown Building in midtown Manhattan The hotel owner, led by Vlad Doronin, could generate about $600 million from a...
Atlanta Business Journal The Georgia Building Authority is bringing the 2 Peachtree St office building in Atlanta to the sales market An asking price is not known The two-building property stands 41 stories and totals 988,000 square feet It was...
Crain’s Chicago Business LaSalle Investment Management is offering for sale the 248-unit Woodview Apartments in Deerfield, Ill, a suburb of Chicago The local investment manager hired Berkadia to market the property, which it had purchased...
Dallas Morning News PegasusAblon is offering for sale The Muse mixed-use development in Dallas The local developer has hired Newmark to market the property, which sits along the northside of Alpha Road east of the Dallas North Tollway and across the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Benefit Street Partners has put the 147-room Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn, NY, on the sales market It has hired Eastdil Secured and A&G Real Estate Partners of Melville, NY, to handle...
The Real Deal MetLife Investment Management is offering for sale a portfolio of 22 retail buildings with a total of 252,000 square feet in California The Hanover, NJ, company has hired CBRE to market the properties, which are expected to sell for...
Crain’s Chicago Business Local developer John Buck Co is offering for sale 3Eleven, a 245-unit apartment property in Chicago JLL is marketing the property, at 311 West Illinois St, which was assessed last year at a value of $731 million The...
Dallas Morning News A venture that includes Quadrant Investment Properties has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market for sale St Paul Place, a nearly 275,000-square-foot office building in Dallas The 22-story property, at 750 North St Paul St, is...
The RealINSIGHT Marketplace property-sales platform has handled 118 property sales totaling $300 million this year through earlier this week, topping the $290 million of volume it handled all of last year It has another 33 deals totaling $75 million...