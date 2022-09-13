Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News American Real Estate Partners has acquired a 200,000-square-foot office building in Alexandria, Va, with plans to convert it into 200 apartment units and 17,500 square feet of retail space The purchase price was not disclosed The...
A venture of Corum Real Estate Group and Koch Real Estate Investments has paid $677 million, or $48071/unit, for 210 University, a 140,832-square-foot office property in Denver Corum, of Denver, and Koch, of Dallas, purchased the nine-story property...
Crain’s New York Business Bank Hapoalim, which four years ago had provided $33 million of financing for the development of a 286-room hotel at 140 Fulton St in lower Manhattan, has filed to foreclose The bank claims the loan is in default,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ally Capital Group has acquired five office buildings totaling 135,221 square feet in Clearwater, Fla, for $18 million, or about $13312/sf The Tampa, Fla, company bought the buildings, Bay Vista Gardens I and II at 5500...
Charlotte Business Journal B Group Capital Management has paid $385 million, or about $14772/sf, for The Grove, a 260,620-square-foot office property in Charlotte, NC The Coconut Grove, Fla, investment firm purchased the four-building property from...
Charlotte Business Journal PEBB Enterprises has sold the 46,000-square-foot Concord Station retail property in Charlotte, NC, for $152 million, or about $33043/sf The Boynton Beach, Fla, developer sold the two-building property, which sits on 627...
South Florida Business Journal West Parkway Realty LLC has bought Mainstreet at Boynton, a 52,152-square-foot retail center in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $33 million, or about $63277/sf A venture of local developers PEBB Enterprises and Banyan...
The Real Deal A venture of MedProperties Realty Advisors and Physicians Realty Trust has paid $815 million, or $95682/sf, for the Calko Medical Center, an 85,178-square-foot medical-office property in Brooklyn, NY MedProperties, of Dallas, and...
A Novato, Calif, investor group has paid $45 million, or $148,026/unit, for the 304-unit Prairie Vista Apartments in Peoria, Ill The group, managed by Kelly Perryman, purchased the property as part of a 1031 exchange from a Boca Raton, Fla, group...
Dallas Morning News Work is scheduled to start early next year on The Galatyn, a 20-story apartment building in Dallas StreetLights Residential is planning the property for the northwest corner of US 75 and Monticello Avenue, a few blocks from its...