Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has provided $2635 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Commons on Stella, a 199-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz Break of Day Capital of Los Angeles acquired the property for...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Alta Development and Maestra Development is buying a 161-acre development site at 6075 Sunset Drive in South Miami, Fla, for a planned apartment project The venture plans to develop a 10-story building...
South Florida Business Journal Lincoln Property Co has bought the Manor Broken Sound, a 297-unit apartment property in Boca Raton, Fla, for $194 million, or about $653,199/unit The Dallas investor purchased the complex from a venture of The Related...
South Florida Business Journal Abanca USA has provided $3415 million of financing for the construction of a residential project in Miami Christopher L DiFalco, chief executive of DiFalco Group of Miami, is developing the property at the southeast...
Riderwood USA, led by investor Wen Shan Chang of Monrovia, Calif, has been identified by The Real Deal as the buyer of the Westfield Santa Anita mall in Arcadia, Calif Chang, who owns or has owned properties, including hotels and offices in the Los...
Multi-Housing News American Real Estate Partners has acquired a 200,000-square-foot office building in Alexandria, Va, with plans to convert it into 200 apartment units and 17,500 square feet of retail space The purchase price was not disclosed The...
A venture of Corum Real Estate Group and Koch Real Estate Investments has paid $677 million, or $48071/unit, for 210 University, a 140,832-square-foot office property in Denver Corum, of Denver, and Koch, of Dallas, purchased the nine-story property...
Orlando Business Journal Catalyst Development Partners is buying a 155-acre development site in New Smyrna Beach, Fla, about 14 miles south of Daytona Beach, Fla, for a planned apartment project The Atlanta developer is buying the site from Regency...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ally Capital Group has acquired five office buildings totaling 135,221 square feet in Clearwater, Fla, for $18 million, or about $13312/sf The Tampa, Fla, company bought the buildings, Bay Vista Gardens I and II at 5500...