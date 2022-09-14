Log In or Subscribe to read more
Sonnenblick-Eichner Co has arranged $8443 million of mortgage financing for the 100-room Ocean Key Resort and Spa on Key West, Fla The loan, which has a five-year term and pays a fixed coupon in the low 5-percent range, was used to orchestrate the...
Three hotels in downtown Portland, Ore, that secure a total of $29145 million of CMBS debt could be facing foreclosure as the loans have been delinquent for months Two of the hotels, the 455-room Hilton Portland and the 327-room Duniway, are...
The increase, to $2991 billion, or 492 percent of the CMBS universe, marked the first time since September 2020 that the volume of loans in the hands of the industry's special servicers had increased The jump was due in large part to the transfer of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Situs Holdings has taken the 248 million-square-foot Peachtree Center office and retail property in Atlanta through foreclosure Banyan Street Capital previously had owned the seven-building complex, but was unable to...
The owner of the Hilton Houston Post Oak Hotel has reached a settlement with its lender, effectively agreeing to turn the property over in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure, resolving the property's bankruptcy The 448-room hotel, at 2001 Post Oak Blvd,...
The value of the Bridgewater Commons shopping mall in the northern New Jersey township of Bridgewater is less than the $300 million that is owed against it, according to recent broker opinions of value The loan matures in November and is expected to...
CBL & Associates Properties Inc, which previously had sought to buy back at a discount a $5454 million loan against its Southpark Mall near Richmond, Va, is instead in late-stage negotiations to extend its term through June 2026 The loan had matured...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS trust that held a $95 million mortgage against the Broward Mall in Plantation, Fla, has taken the 325,701 square feet of the 1 million-sf mall that serves as collateral through foreclosure The...
The volume of CMBS loans that are delinquent declined by 219 percent to $1811 billion last month, according to Trepp Inc, putting volumes at their lowest level since April...