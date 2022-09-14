Log In or Subscribe to read more
Chicago Business Journal Bulldog Cartage has agreed to fully lease the 78,161-square-foot industrial property at 1549 Glenlake Ave in Itasca, Ill, about 27 miles west of Chicago The storage and shipping company was represented by Brown Commercial...
Dallas Morning News ElmTree Partners has bought a 219,000-square-foot distribution center in the DFW Park 161 business park near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The St Louis investor bought the industrial property from its developer, a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The amount of office space that is available for sublease in Chicago’s central business district has increased to 64 million square feet so far this quarter from 62 million sf in the second quarter,...
Dallas Morning News Work is scheduled to start early next year on The Galatyn, a 20-story apartment building in Dallas StreetLights Residential is planning the property for the northwest corner of US 75 and Monticello Avenue, a few blocks from its...
Dallas Morning News Weidner Apartment Homes has bought Cityplace Heights, a 396-unit apartment property in Dallas The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the five-story property from an affiliate of Sentinel Real Estate of New York The sales price was...
Dallas Morning News Cawley Partners will start construction in December on a four-story office building with 125,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The local developer is building the property on Parkwood Boulevard, east of the...
Commercial Property Executive Collectors Universe has renewed and expanded its lease at Pacific Center, a 392,879-square-foot office property in Santa Ana, Calif The authentication servicer will now occupy 286,636 sf, up from the 184,636 sf it...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Holt Lunsford Commercial Investments and Principal Real Estate Investors is planning to build a 18 million-square-foot industrial property in Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of Dallas It is developing the...
Dallas Morning News Regions Bank has provided $50 million of financing for the purchase of The Langford, a 315-unit apartment property in Dallas A company represented by David Handmaker, a Hermosa Beach, Calif, businessman, bought the four-story...