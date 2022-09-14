Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business The Hotel Bossert, with 284 rooms at 98 Montague St in Brooklyn, NY, will be sold at auction, under the New York Uniform Commercial Code on Nov 12 The property serves as collateral for a $112 million loan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbor Group International has paid $8075 million, or $210,286/unit, for Colter Park, a 384-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Norfolk, Va, investment manager purchased the property from 3rd Avenue...
Dallas Morning News Comerica Inc is leasing about 100,000 square feet of office space at a building that’s under construction in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Dallas bank will lease the top three floors of the 11-story building...
The liquidating trust that had acquired 160 stores and six distribution facilities as part of JCPenney’s bankruptcy reorganization has sold seven stores for $652 million The trust, Copper Property CTL Pass-Through Trust, was formed by the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has provided $2635 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Commons on Stella, a 199-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz Break of Day Capital of Los Angeles acquired the property for...
South Florida Business Journal Lincoln Property Co has bought the Manor Broken Sound, a 297-unit apartment property in Boca Raton, Fla, for $194 million, or about $653,199/unit The Dallas investor purchased the complex from a venture of The Related...
South Florida Business Journal Lyon Management Group has paid $331 million, or about $258,594/unit, for Courtyards at Sunrise, a 128-unit apartment property in Sunrise, Fla The Newport Beach, Calif, company bought the four-story property, which sits...
Riderwood USA, led by investor Wen Shan Chang of Monrovia, Calif, has been identified by The Real Deal as the buyer of the Westfield Santa Anita mall in Arcadia, Calif Chang, who owns or has owned properties, including hotels and offices in the Los...
Multi-Housing News American Real Estate Partners has acquired a 200,000-square-foot office building in Alexandria, Va, with plans to convert it into 200 apartment units and 17,500 square feet of retail space The purchase price was not disclosed The...