Sonnenblick-Eichner Co has arranged $8443 million of mortgage financing for the 100-room Ocean Key Resort and Spa on Key West, Fla The loan, which has a five-year term and pays a fixed coupon in the low 5-percent range, was used to orchestrate the...
South Florida Business Journal Lincoln Property Co has bought the Manor Broken Sound, a 297-unit apartment property in Boca Raton, Fla, for $194 million, or about $653,199/unit The Dallas investor purchased the complex from a venture of The Related...
South Florida Business Journal Lyon Management Group has paid $331 million, or about $258,594/unit, for Courtyards at Sunrise, a 128-unit apartment property in Sunrise, Fla The Newport Beach, Calif, company bought the four-story property, which sits...
South Florida Business Journal Abanca USA has provided $3415 million of financing for the construction of a residential project in Miami Christopher L DiFalco, chief executive of DiFalco Group of Miami, is developing the property at the southeast...
Riderwood USA, led by investor Wen Shan Chang of Monrovia, Calif, has been identified by The Real Deal as the buyer of the Westfield Santa Anita mall in Arcadia, Calif Chang, who owns or has owned properties, including hotels and offices in the Los...
Multi-Housing News American Real Estate Partners has acquired a 200,000-square-foot office building in Alexandria, Va, with plans to convert it into 200 apartment units and 17,500 square feet of retail space The purchase price was not disclosed The...
A venture of Corum Real Estate Group and Koch Real Estate Investments has paid $677 million, or $48071/unit, for 210 University, a 140,832-square-foot office property in Denver Corum, of Denver, and Koch, of Dallas, purchased the nine-story property...
Crain’s New York Business Bank Hapoalim, which four years ago had provided $33 million of financing for the development of a 286-room hotel at 140 Fulton St in lower Manhattan, has filed to foreclose The bank claims the loan is in default,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ally Capital Group has acquired five office buildings totaling 135,221 square feet in Clearwater, Fla, for $18 million, or about $13312/sf The Tampa, Fla, company bought the buildings, Bay Vista Gardens I and II at 5500...