South Florida Business Journal A venture of Alta Development and Maestra Development is buying a 161-acre development site at 6075 Sunset Drive in South Miami, Fla, for a planned apartment project The venture plans to develop a 10-story building...
South Florida Business Journal Abanca USA has provided $3415 million of financing for the construction of a residential project in Miami Christopher L DiFalco, chief executive of DiFalco Group of Miami, is developing the property at the southeast...
Multi-Housing News American Real Estate Partners has acquired a 200,000-square-foot office building in Alexandria, Va, with plans to convert it into 200 apartment units and 17,500 square feet of retail space The purchase price was not disclosed The...
Orlando Business Journal Catalyst Development Partners is buying a 155-acre development site in New Smyrna Beach, Fla, about 14 miles south of Daytona Beach, Fla, for a planned apartment project The Atlanta developer is buying the site from Regency...
SF Yimby American Capital Group has broken ground on Kinect @ Southport, a 322-unit apartment property in West Sacramento, Calif The Bellevue, Wash, developer is building the property at 2425 Jefferson Blvd, about four miles southwest of downtown...
Dallas Morning News Work is scheduled to start early next year on The Galatyn, a 20-story apartment building in Dallas StreetLights Residential is planning the property for the northwest corner of US 75 and Monticello Avenue, a few blocks from its...
Dallas Morning News Cawley Partners will start construction in December on a four-story office building with 125,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The local developer is building the property on Parkwood Boulevard, east of the...
Multi-Housing News Gilbane Development Co has completed construction of the 978-bed Tempo student-housing project in College Park, Md The 296-unit property, which sits on two acres at 8430 Baltimore Ave, houses students attending the University of...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Holt Lunsford Commercial Investments and Principal Real Estate Investors is planning to build a 18 million-square-foot industrial property in Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of Dallas It is developing the...