Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has provided $2635 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Commons on Stella, a 199-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz Break of Day Capital of Los Angeles acquired the property for...
South Florida Business Journal Abanca USA has provided $3415 million of financing for the construction of a residential project in Miami Christopher L DiFalco, chief executive of DiFalco Group of Miami, is developing the property at the southeast...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Queen Ka’ahumanu Center on the Hawaiian island of Maui has had its appraised value lowered again, to $4424 million The 507,904-square-foot shopping center, at 275 West Ka’ahumanu Ave in Kahului,...
Three hotels in downtown Portland, Ore, that secure a total of $29145 million of CMBS debt could be facing foreclosure as the loans have been delinquent for months Two of the hotels, the 455-room Hilton Portland and the 327-room Duniway, are...
Crain’s New York Business Bank Hapoalim, which four years ago had provided $33 million of financing for the development of a 286-room hotel at 140 Fulton St in lower Manhattan, has filed to foreclose The bank claims the loan is in default,...
Dallas Morning News Weidner Apartment Homes has bought Cityplace Heights, a 396-unit apartment property in Dallas The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the five-story property from an affiliate of Sentinel Real Estate of New York The sales price was...
Parkview Financial has provided $35 million of financing to fund the acquisition, by an investor group, of four development parcels totaling 188 acres in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles The investor group, CMNTY Culture, is led by Thomas St...
USBank has provided $142 million of financing for the construction of the 255-unit Majestic apartment property in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn, NY JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan The property is being developed at 540 DeGraw St by a venture...
The increase, to $2991 billion, or 492 percent of the CMBS universe, marked the first time since September 2020 that the volume of loans in the hands of the industry's special servicers had increased The jump was due in large part to the transfer of...