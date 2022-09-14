Log In or Subscribe to read more
Chicago Business Journal Bulldog Cartage has agreed to fully lease the 78,161-square-foot industrial property at 1549 Glenlake Ave in Itasca, Ill, about 27 miles west of Chicago The storage and shipping company was represented by Brown Commercial...
Dallas Morning News Comerica Inc is leasing about 100,000 square feet of office space at a building that’s under construction in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Dallas bank will lease the top three floors of the 11-story building...
Commercial Property Executive Collectors Universe has renewed and expanded its lease at Pacific Center, a 392,879-square-foot office property in Santa Ana, Calif The authentication servicer will now occupy 286,636 sf, up from the 184,636 sf it...
Dallas Morning News GXO Logistics has leased 644,318 square feet industrial building in Fort Worth, Texas The Greenwich, Conn, logistics provider is taking its space at the Everman Crossroads business park, which sits along Everman Parkway just...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Data-center space with 1,087 megawatts of output was absorbed through the first half of the year, up 2973 percent from the 2736 megawatts of output that was absorbed through the first six months of 2021,...
Commercial Property Executive Panattoni Development Co has lined up four tenants to pre-lease 382,105 square feet of industrial space at the Aviator Business Park in Hazelwood, Mo The Reno, Nev, company is constructing three buildings totaling...
Charlotte Business Journal Bonded Logistics has subleased 184,333 square feet of industrial space in Concord, NC The Charlotte, NC, third-party logistics firm is taking its space at 1000 Derita Road in the Concord Airport Business Park It subleased...
Berkadia through June had originated 932 loans totaling $19 billion and handled the sale of 346 properties for $13 billion, giving the company $32 billion of total transaction volume That puts it behind the pace set last year, when for the full year...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The national multifamily vacancy rate was 42 percent through the first six months of 2022 That’s down from 48 percent a year ago and is the lowest vacancy rate since 2016, when the rate was also 42...