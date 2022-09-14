Log In or Subscribe to read more
Sonnenblick-Eichner Co has arranged $8443 million of mortgage financing for the 100-room Ocean Key Resort and Spa on Key West, Fla The loan, which has a five-year term and pays a fixed coupon in the low 5-percent range, was used to orchestrate the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has provided $2635 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Commons on Stella, a 199-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz Break of Day Capital of Los Angeles acquired the property for...
South Florida Business Journal Abanca USA has provided $3415 million of financing for the construction of a residential project in Miami Christopher L DiFalco, chief executive of DiFalco Group of Miami, is developing the property at the southeast...
Crain’s New York Business Bank Hapoalim, which four years ago had provided $33 million of financing for the development of a 286-room hotel at 140 Fulton St in lower Manhattan, has filed to foreclose The bank claims the loan is in default,...
Dallas Morning News Weidner Apartment Homes has bought Cityplace Heights, a 396-unit apartment property in Dallas The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the five-story property from an affiliate of Sentinel Real Estate of New York The sales price was...
Parkview Financial has provided $35 million of financing to fund the acquisition, by an investor group, of four development parcels totaling 188 acres in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles The investor group, CMNTY Culture, is led by Thomas St...
USBank has provided $142 million of financing for the construction of the 255-unit Majestic apartment property in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn, NY JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan The property is being developed at 540 DeGraw St by a venture...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Real estate investor 11 Capital has paid $3175 million, or $256,048/unit, for the 124-unit Pointe East Apartments in the Tacoma, Wash, suburb of Fife, Wash The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property...
Dwight Capital has provided $175 million under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(f) program for the 117-unit Everett Street Lofts apartment property in Portland, Ore Loans under the 223(f) program are provided...