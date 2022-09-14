Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Comerica Inc is leasing about 100,000 square feet of office space at a building that’s under construction in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Dallas bank will lease the top three floors of the 11-story building...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The amount of office space that is available for sublease in Chicago’s central business district has increased to 64 million square feet so far this quarter from 62 million sf in the second quarter,...
Milhaus is planning to build a 275-unit apartment property within the One North mixed-use development in North Kansas City, Mo The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 1770 Diamond Parkway, about four miles north of downtown Kansas...
Commercial Property Executive Collectors Universe has renewed and expanded its lease at Pacific Center, a 392,879-square-foot office property in Santa Ana, Calif The authentication servicer will now occupy 286,636 sf, up from the 184,636 sf it...
Dallas Morning News GXO Logistics has leased 644,318 square feet industrial building in Fort Worth, Texas The Greenwich, Conn, logistics provider is taking its space at the Everman Crossroads business park, which sits along Everman Parkway just...
REJournalscom The Missner Group has opened Apex 400, a 107-unit apartment property in Glen Ellyn, Ill The Des Plaines, Ill, developer broke ground on the property, at 400 North Main St, in December 2020 It has studio, one-, two- and...
Thompson Thrift Residential is planning to develop The Depot, a 300-unit apartment property in Raymore, Mo The Indianapolis developer would build the property at the corner of Dean Avenue and East 171st Street, about 22 miles south of downtown...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Data-center space with 1,087 megawatts of output was absorbed through the first half of the year, up 2973 percent from the 2736 megawatts of output that was absorbed through the first six months of 2021,...
Commercial Property Executive Panattoni Development Co has lined up four tenants to pre-lease 382,105 square feet of industrial space at the Aviator Business Park in Hazelwood, Mo The Reno, Nev, company is constructing three buildings totaling...