Tusk Equity Partners has paid $3225 million, or $125,977/unit, for a pair of apartment properties with 256 units in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur, Ga The Lawrence, NY, investor, which owns apartment properties in the southeastern and midwestern...
Charlotte Business Journal Portman Residential is ready to begin construction on the first phase of the Savona Residences in Charlotte, NC The Atlanta multifamily developer is building the two-building property in the city’s West End section...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Stonemont Financial Group and LandMark Group Cos has broken ground on the Palmetto Industrial Park, a 427,000-square-foot property in Manatee County, Fla The venture is building the three-building business...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Kolter Urban plans to break ground in 2023 on a 55-story residential condominium project at 520 North Tampa St in downtown Tampa, Fla As part of the project, the Delray Beach, Fla, developer plans “to pay homage to...
Orlando Business Journal OpenStreet Capital has paid $129 million, or about $368,571/unit, for Legacy Universal, a 350-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Beverly Hills, Calif, company acquired the property from a venture of Legacy Partners...
STAG Industrial Inc has paid $3004 million, for $12849/sf, for the 233,800-square-foot industrial property at 2624 East Edgar Ave in Fresno, Calif The Boston REIT purchased the property from Caro Nut, which will continue to lease the property and...
Crain’s New York Business The Hotel Bossert, with 284 rooms at 98 Montague St in Brooklyn, NY, will be sold at auction, under the New York Uniform Commercial Code on Nov 12 The property serves as collateral for a $112 million loan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbor Group International has paid $8075 million, or $210,286/unit, for Colter Park, a 384-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Norfolk, Va, investment manager purchased the property from 3rd Avenue...
Dallas Morning News ElmTree Partners has bought a 219,000-square-foot distribution center in the DFW Park 161 business park near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The St Louis investor bought the industrial property from its developer, a...