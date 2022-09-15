Log In or Subscribe to read more
Chicago YIMBY Sterling Bay Co has broken ground on a 350-unit apartment property at 1245 West Fulton Market St in Chicago The local developer expects the 28-story property to cost $156 million to construct Completion is slated for the second quarter...
Chicago Business Journal Bulldog Cartage has agreed to fully lease the 78,161-square-foot industrial property at 1549 Glenlake Ave in Itasca, Ill, about 27 miles west of Chicago The storage and shipping company was represented by Brown Commercial...
Dallas Morning News Comerica Inc is leasing about 100,000 square feet of office space at a building that’s under construction in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Dallas bank will lease the top three floors of the 11-story building...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The amount of office space that is available for sublease in Chicago’s central business district has increased to 64 million square feet so far this quarter from 62 million sf in the second quarter,...
Milhaus is planning to build a 275-unit apartment property within the One North mixed-use development in North Kansas City, Mo The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 1770 Diamond Parkway, about four miles north of downtown Kansas...
Commercial Property Executive Collectors Universe has renewed and expanded its lease at Pacific Center, a 392,879-square-foot office property in Santa Ana, Calif The authentication servicer will now occupy 286,636 sf, up from the 184,636 sf it...
Dallas Morning News GXO Logistics has leased 644,318 square feet industrial building in Fort Worth, Texas The Greenwich, Conn, logistics provider is taking its space at the Everman Crossroads business park, which sits along Everman Parkway just...
REJournalscom The Missner Group has opened Apex 400, a 107-unit apartment property in Glen Ellyn, Ill The Des Plaines, Ill, developer broke ground on the property, at 400 North Main St, in December 2020 It has studio, one-, two- and...
Thompson Thrift Residential is planning to develop The Depot, a 300-unit apartment property in Raymore, Mo The Indianapolis developer would build the property at the corner of Dean Avenue and East 171st Street, about 22 miles south of downtown...