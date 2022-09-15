Log In or Subscribe to read more
Blackstone Group expects to complete its proposed $36 billion purchase of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc in early October, when it’s slated to spin off the latter’s single-family rental business Blackstone, through its Blackstone...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Safehold Inc and iStar Inc, as expected, have agreed to merge in a deal that brings in MSD Partners as a substantial investor and moves Safehold closer to achieving an A credit rating Safehold, which...
REJournalscom Friedman Real Estate has paid $46 million, or $3740/sf, for four industrial buildings with a total of 123 million square feet in Waterford, Mich, and Liverpool, NY The Farmington Hills, Mich, company purchased the portfolio in a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Safehold Inc, which iStar Inc took public five years ago, is in talks to merge with its former parent Safehold, which specializes in buying and structuring ground leases, said a special committee of its...
South Florida Business Journal Federal Realty Investment Trust has purchased the 392,000-square-foot Shops at Pembroke Gardens retail property in Pembroke Pines, Fla, for $1805 million, or about $46046/sf The Bethesda, Md, REIT bought the property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Davlyn Investments has paid $655 million, or $355,978/unit, for the 184-unit Aviara apartment property in Las Vegas The San Diego investment manager purchased the property from an affiliate of Acacia...
Prologis finally has struck a deal to acquire Duke Realty Corp in an all-stock transaction valued at $26 billion, including the assumption of debt Prologis, a San Francisco industrial REIT, had offered to buy Duke, an Indianapolis REIT, last month...
Almanac Realty Investors, the real estate investment management arm of Neuberger Berman, has acquired a minority interest in Waterton, a Chicago investment manager that specializes in the multifamily, seniors-housing and hotel sectors Details of...
Duke Realty Corp, which yesterday received an offer from Prologis valued at $237 billion, has rejected the bid, saying it was “insufficient” Prologis had offered to swap 0466 of its shares for every Duke share outstanding, valuing every...