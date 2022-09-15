Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tusk Equity Partners has paid $3225 million, or $125,977/unit, for a pair of apartment properties with 256 units in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur, Ga The Lawrence, NY, investor, which owns apartment properties in the southeastern and midwestern...
Charlotte Business Journal Mid-America Apartment Communities has bought Novel LoSo, a 344-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $140 million, or about $406,977/unit The Memphis, Tenn, multifamily REIT purchased the property, at 4015 Craft...
Orlando Business Journal OpenStreet Capital has paid $129 million, or about $368,571/unit, for Legacy Universal, a 350-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Beverly Hills, Calif, company acquired the property from a venture of Legacy Partners...
Crain’s New York Business The Hotel Bossert, with 284 rooms at 98 Montague St in Brooklyn, NY, will be sold at auction, under the New York Uniform Commercial Code on Nov 12 The property serves as collateral for a $112 million loan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbor Group International has paid $8075 million, or $210,286/unit, for Colter Park, a 384-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Norfolk, Va, investment manager purchased the property from 3rd Avenue...
Dallas Morning News ElmTree Partners has bought a 219,000-square-foot distribution center in the DFW Park 161 business park near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The St Louis investor bought the industrial property from its developer, a...
The liquidating trust that had acquired 160 stores and six distribution facilities as part of JCPenney’s bankruptcy reorganization has sold seven stores for $652 million The trust, Copper Property CTL Pass-Through Trust, was formed by the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has provided $2635 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Commons on Stella, a 199-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz Break of Day Capital of Los Angeles acquired the property for...
South Florida Business Journal Lincoln Property Co has bought the Manor Broken Sound, a 297-unit apartment property in Boca Raton, Fla, for $194 million, or about $653,199/unit The Dallas investor purchased the complex from a venture of The Related...