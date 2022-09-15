Log In or Subscribe to read more
Citizens Bank has provided $1336 million of mortgage financing to fund the purchase, by Longfellow Real Estate Partners, of an industrial property in Emeryville, Calif, and its proposed redevelopment into life-sciences space Longfellow, a Boston...
Thrive Foods has agreed to fully lease the 340,623-square-foot industrial property at 9141 South 13th St in Oak Creek, Wis The manufacturer of freeze-dried products was represented by Newmark, while the landlord was represented by Frontline...
JLL has originated a $2464 million Freddie Mac loan to facilitate the purchase of Stonegate Riverside, a 160-unit apartment property in Riverside, Calif, about 50 miles east of Los Angeles Universe Holdings, a Los Angeles investor, purchased the...
Seven Hills Realty Trust has provided $47 million of financing against the 330,000-square-foot industrial property at 153 Linden St in Passaic, NJ Seven Hills, the former RMR Mortgage Trust, funded only $384 million up front and will fund the...
Chicago Business Journal Bulldog Cartage has agreed to fully lease the 78,161-square-foot industrial property at 1549 Glenlake Ave in Itasca, Ill, about 27 miles west of Chicago The storage and shipping company was represented by Brown Commercial...
Sonnenblick-Eichner Co has arranged $8443 million of mortgage financing for the 100-room Ocean Key Resort and Spa on Key West, Fla The loan, which has a five-year term and pays a fixed coupon in the low 5-percent range, was used to orchestrate the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has provided $2635 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Commons on Stella, a 199-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz Break of Day Capital of Los Angeles acquired the property for...
South Florida Business Journal Abanca USA has provided $3415 million of financing for the construction of a residential project in Miami Christopher L DiFalco, chief executive of DiFalco Group of Miami, is developing the property at the southeast...
Milhaus is planning to build a 275-unit apartment property within the One North mixed-use development in North Kansas City, Mo The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 1770 Diamond Parkway, about four miles north of downtown Kansas...