Charlotte Business Journal Portman Residential is ready to begin construction on the first phase of the Savona Residences in Charlotte, NC The Atlanta multifamily developer is building the two-building property in the city’s West End section...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Stonemont Financial Group and LandMark Group Cos has broken ground on the Palmetto Industrial Park, a 427,000-square-foot property in Manatee County, Fla The venture is building the three-building business...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Kolter Urban plans to break ground in 2023 on a 55-story residential condominium project at 520 North Tampa St in downtown Tampa, Fla As part of the project, the Delray Beach, Fla, developer plans “to pay homage to...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction on the first phase of a dual-branded hotel property in San Antonio is nearing its completion, as the 181-room AC by Marriott is scheduled to open Oct 6 It will take up floors 13 through 20 of a former office...
Dallas Morning News ElmTree Partners has bought a 219,000-square-foot distribution center in the DFW Park 161 business park near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The St Louis investor bought the industrial property from its developer, a...
Dallas Morning News Comerica Inc is leasing about 100,000 square feet of office space at a building that’s under construction in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Dallas bank will lease the top three floors of the 11-story building...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Alta Development and Maestra Development is buying a 161-acre development site at 6075 Sunset Drive in South Miami, Fla, for a planned apartment project The venture plans to develop a 10-story building...
South Florida Business Journal Abanca USA has provided $3415 million of financing for the construction of a residential project in Miami Christopher L DiFalco, chief executive of DiFalco Group of Miami, is developing the property at the southeast...
Milhaus is planning to build a 275-unit apartment property within the One North mixed-use development in North Kansas City, Mo The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 1770 Diamond Parkway, about four miles north of downtown Kansas...