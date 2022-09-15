Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Mid-America Apartment Communities has bought Novel LoSo, a 344-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $140 million, or about $406,977/unit The Memphis, Tenn, multifamily REIT purchased the property, at 4015 Craft...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Stonemont Financial Group and LandMark Group Cos has broken ground on the Palmetto Industrial Park, a 427,000-square-foot property in Manatee County, Fla The venture is building the three-building business...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Kolter Urban plans to break ground in 2023 on a 55-story residential condominium project at 520 North Tampa St in downtown Tampa, Fla As part of the project, the Delray Beach, Fla, developer plans “to pay homage to...
Orlando Business Journal OpenStreet Capital has paid $129 million, or about $368,571/unit, for Legacy Universal, a 350-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Beverly Hills, Calif, company acquired the property from a venture of Legacy Partners...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction on the first phase of a dual-branded hotel property in San Antonio is nearing its completion, as the 181-room AC by Marriott is scheduled to open Oct 6 It will take up floors 13 through 20 of a former office...
Dallas Morning News Toll Brothers Apartment Living has started work on the 420-unit Whitlow apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The multifamily development arm of the Fort Washington, Pa, home builder is constructing the...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Alta Development and Maestra Development is buying a 161-acre development site at 6075 Sunset Drive in South Miami, Fla, for a planned apartment project The venture plans to develop a 10-story building...
South Florida Business Journal Lincoln Property Co has bought the Manor Broken Sound, a 297-unit apartment property in Boca Raton, Fla, for $194 million, or about $653,199/unit The Dallas investor purchased the complex from a venture of The Related...
South Florida Business Journal Lyon Management Group has paid $331 million, or about $258,594/unit, for Courtyards at Sunrise, a 128-unit apartment property in Sunrise, Fla The Newport Beach, Calif, company bought the four-story property, which sits...