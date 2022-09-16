Log In or Subscribe to read more
Chicago YIMBY Sterling Bay Co has broken ground on a 350-unit apartment property at 1245 West Fulton Market St in Chicago The local developer expects the 28-story property to cost $156 million to construct Completion is slated for the second quarter...
Citizens Bank has provided $1336 million of mortgage financing to fund the purchase, by Longfellow Real Estate Partners, of an industrial property in Emeryville, Calif, and its proposed redevelopment into life-sciences space Longfellow, a Boston...
JLL has originated a $2464 million Freddie Mac loan to facilitate the purchase of Stonegate Riverside, a 160-unit apartment property in Riverside, Calif, about 50 miles east of Los Angeles Universe Holdings, a Los Angeles investor, purchased the...
Seven Hills Realty Trust has provided $47 million of financing against the 330,000-square-foot industrial property at 153 Linden St in Passaic, NJ Seven Hills, the former RMR Mortgage Trust, funded only $384 million up front and will fund the...
Sonnenblick-Eichner Co has arranged $8443 million of mortgage financing for the 100-room Ocean Key Resort and Spa on Key West, Fla The loan, which has a five-year term and pays a fixed coupon in the low 5-percent range, was used to orchestrate the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has provided $2635 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Commons on Stella, a 199-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz Break of Day Capital of Los Angeles acquired the property for...
South Florida Business Journal Abanca USA has provided $3415 million of financing for the construction of a residential project in Miami Christopher L DiFalco, chief executive of DiFalco Group of Miami, is developing the property at the southeast...
Crain’s New York Business Bank Hapoalim, which four years ago had provided $33 million of financing for the development of a 286-room hotel at 140 Fulton St in lower Manhattan, has filed to foreclose The bank claims the loan is in default,...
Dallas Morning News Weidner Apartment Homes has bought Cityplace Heights, a 396-unit apartment property in Dallas The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the five-story property from an affiliate of Sentinel Real Estate of New York The sales price was...