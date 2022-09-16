Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom Cairn West has paid $655 million, or $574,561/unit, for the 114-unit BLIS Apartments in Bainbridge Island, Wash The Seattle company purchased the property from Sound West Group, which was represented by Newmark The BLIS, at 747 Hanami Lane...
Dallas Morning News Related Cos has bought Arium Creekside, a 520-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas The New York developer purchased the property from Carroll Organization of Atlanta, which had acquired it five years...
Chicago YIMBY Sterling Bay Co has broken ground on a 350-unit apartment property at 1245 West Fulton Market St in Chicago The local developer expects the 28-story property to cost $156 million to construct Completion is slated for the second quarter...
Tusk Equity Partners has paid $3225 million, or $125,977/unit, for a pair of apartment properties with 256 units in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur, Ga The Lawrence, NY, investor, which owns apartment properties in the southeastern and midwestern...
Thrive Foods has agreed to fully lease the 340,623-square-foot industrial property at 9141 South 13th St in Oak Creek, Wis The manufacturer of freeze-dried products was represented by Newmark, while the landlord was represented by Frontline...
Charlotte Business Journal Mid-America Apartment Communities has bought Novel LoSo, a 344-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $140 million, or about $406,977/unit The Memphis, Tenn, multifamily REIT purchased the property, at 4015 Craft...
Orlando Business Journal OpenStreet Capital has paid $129 million, or about $368,571/unit, for Legacy Universal, a 350-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Beverly Hills, Calif, company acquired the property from a venture of Legacy Partners...
STAG Industrial Inc has paid $3004 million, for $12849/sf, for the 233,800-square-foot industrial property at 2624 East Edgar Ave in Fresno, Calif The Boston REIT purchased the property from Caro Nut, which will continue to lease the property and...
Chicago Business Journal Bulldog Cartage has agreed to fully lease the 78,161-square-foot industrial property at 1549 Glenlake Ave in Itasca, Ill, about 27 miles west of Chicago The storage and shipping company was represented by Brown Commercial...