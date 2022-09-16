Log In or Subscribe to read more
Thrive Foods has agreed to fully lease the 340,623-square-foot industrial property at 9141 South 13th St in Oak Creek, Wis The manufacturer of freeze-dried products was represented by Newmark, while the landlord was represented by Frontline...
Chicago Business Journal Bulldog Cartage has agreed to fully lease the 78,161-square-foot industrial property at 1549 Glenlake Ave in Itasca, Ill, about 27 miles west of Chicago The storage and shipping company was represented by Brown Commercial...
Dallas Morning News Comerica Inc is leasing about 100,000 square feet of office space at a building that’s under construction in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Dallas bank will lease the top three floors of the 11-story building...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The amount of office space that is available for sublease in Chicago’s central business district has increased to 64 million square feet so far this quarter from 62 million sf in the second quarter,...
Commercial Property Executive Collectors Universe has renewed and expanded its lease at Pacific Center, a 392,879-square-foot office property in Santa Ana, Calif The authentication servicer will now occupy 286,636 sf, up from the 184,636 sf it...
Dallas Morning News GXO Logistics has leased 644,318 square feet industrial building in Fort Worth, Texas The Greenwich, Conn, logistics provider is taking its space at the Everman Crossroads business park, which sits along Everman Parkway just...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Data-center space with 1,087 megawatts of output was absorbed through the first half of the year, up 2973 percent from the 2736 megawatts of output that was absorbed through the first six months of 2021,...
Commercial Property Executive Panattoni Development Co has lined up four tenants to pre-lease 382,105 square feet of industrial space at the Aviator Business Park in Hazelwood, Mo The Reno, Nev, company is constructing three buildings totaling...
Charlotte Business Journal Bonded Logistics has subleased 184,333 square feet of industrial space in Concord, NC The Charlotte, NC, third-party logistics firm is taking its space at 1000 Derita Road in the Concord Airport Business Park It subleased...