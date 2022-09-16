Log In or Subscribe to read more
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Monument Capital Management has acquired the 192-unit Talus apartment property in Plymouth, Minn The sales price was not known, but the property has been assessed at a value of $323 million, according to Hennepin...
Rentvcom Cairn West has paid $655 million, or $574,561/unit, for the 114-unit BLIS Apartments in Bainbridge Island, Wash The Seattle company purchased the property from Sound West Group, which was represented by Newmark The BLIS, at 747 Hanami Lane...
Dallas Morning News Holt Lunsford Commercial is bringing a three-building industrial property with about 540,000 square feet to Denton, Texas, about 37 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas developer plans to construct the property along...
Dallas Morning News Mill Creek Residential is preparing to start work on a pair of apartment properties with a combined 618 units in Dallas The Boca Raton, Fla, company is building the 16-story Modera St Paul in a venture with Hamilton Properties of...
Dallas Business Journal Construction is scheduled to start in March on The Ivy, a 200,000-square-foot office building in Dallas Woods Capital Management of Dallas is building the property on the site of the McKool Smith building, at 5025 North...
Tusk Equity Partners has paid $3225 million, or $125,977/unit, for a pair of apartment properties with 256 units in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur, Ga The Lawrence, NY, investor, which owns apartment properties in the southeastern and midwestern...
Charlotte Business Journal Mid-America Apartment Communities has bought Novel LoSo, a 344-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $140 million, or about $406,977/unit The Memphis, Tenn, multifamily REIT purchased the property, at 4015 Craft...
Orlando Business Journal OpenStreet Capital has paid $129 million, or about $368,571/unit, for Legacy Universal, a 350-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Beverly Hills, Calif, company acquired the property from a venture of Legacy Partners...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction on the first phase of a dual-branded hotel property in San Antonio is nearing its completion, as the 181-room AC by Marriott is scheduled to open Oct 6 It will take up floors 13 through 20 of a former office...