Multi-Housing News Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Amberglen, a 326-unit apartment property in Hillsboro, Ore The Atlanta developer is building the property at the intersection of Northeast Eckert Drive and Walker Road, about 12 miles west...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Monument Capital Management has acquired the 192-unit Talus apartment property in Plymouth, Minn The sales price was not known, but the property has been assessed at a value of $323 million, according to Hennepin...
Dallas Morning News Related Cos has bought Arium Creekside, a 520-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas The New York developer purchased the property from Carroll Organization of Atlanta, which had acquired it five years...
Tusk Equity Partners has paid $3225 million, or $125,977/unit, for a pair of apartment properties with 256 units in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur, Ga The Lawrence, NY, investor, which owns apartment properties in the southeastern and midwestern...
Charlotte Business Journal Mid-America Apartment Communities has bought Novel LoSo, a 344-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $140 million, or about $406,977/unit The Memphis, Tenn, multifamily REIT purchased the property, at 4015 Craft...
Orlando Business Journal OpenStreet Capital has paid $129 million, or about $368,571/unit, for Legacy Universal, a 350-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Beverly Hills, Calif, company acquired the property from a venture of Legacy Partners...
STAG Industrial Inc has paid $3004 million, for $12849/sf, for the 233,800-square-foot industrial property at 2624 East Edgar Ave in Fresno, Calif The Boston REIT purchased the property from Caro Nut, which will continue to lease the property and...
Crain’s New York Business The Hotel Bossert, with 284 rooms at 98 Montague St in Brooklyn, NY, will be sold at auction, under the New York Uniform Commercial Code on Nov 12 The property serves as collateral for a $112 million loan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbor Group International has paid $8075 million, or $210,286/unit, for Colter Park, a 384-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Norfolk, Va, investment manager purchased the property from 3rd Avenue...