Next Wave Investors LLC has paid $34 million, or $188,889/unit, for The Nash, a 180-unit apartment property in Portland, Ore The seller of the property could not be identified immediately The Nash, at 224 SE 188th Ave, was built in 1975 and has...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Henderson Park has acquired the 373-room Mandarin Oriental hotel in Washington, DC, for $139 million, or $372,654/room The London investment manager purchased the property from Mandarin Oriental...
REBusiness Online An affiliate of Arrowpoint Properties has purchased ReNew Tatnuck Square, a 120-unit apartment complex in Worchester, Mass, for $267 million, or $225,550/unit The five-building property, at 13 Brookside Ave, was sold by an...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Monument Capital Management has acquired the 192-unit Talus apartment property in Plymouth, Minn The sales price was not known, but the property has been assessed at a value of $323 million, according to Hennepin...
Rentvcom Cairn West has paid $655 million, or $574,561/unit, for the 114-unit BLIS Apartments in Bainbridge Island, Wash The Seattle company purchased the property from Sound West Group, which was represented by Newmark The BLIS, at 747 Hanami Lane...
Dallas Morning News Related Cos has bought Arium Creekside, a 520-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas The New York developer purchased the property from Carroll Organization of Atlanta, which had acquired it five years...
Tusk Equity Partners has paid $3225 million, or $125,977/unit, for a pair of apartment properties with 256 units in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur, Ga The Lawrence, NY, investor, which owns apartment properties in the southeastern and midwestern...
Charlotte Business Journal Portman Residential is ready to begin construction on the first phase of the Savona Residences in Charlotte, NC The Atlanta multifamily developer is building the two-building property in the city’s West End section...
Charlotte Business Journal Mid-America Apartment Communities has bought Novel LoSo, a 344-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $140 million, or about $406,977/unit The Memphis, Tenn, multifamily REIT purchased the property, at 4015 Craft...