Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News A venture of Boosalis Properties and IDI Group has been approved to develop the Riverside Station mixed-use project in Woodbridge, Va Ground will break on the property, on a 192-acre site at 14110 Big Crest Lane, by the middle...
Rentvcom Cairn West has paid $655 million, or $574,561/unit, for the 114-unit BLIS Apartments in Bainbridge Island, Wash The Seattle company purchased the property from Sound West Group, which was represented by Newmark The BLIS, at 747 Hanami Lane...
Dallas Morning News Holt Lunsford Commercial is bringing a three-building industrial property with about 540,000 square feet to Denton, Texas, about 37 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas developer plans to construct the property along...
Dallas Morning News Mill Creek Residential is preparing to start work on a pair of apartment properties with a combined 618 units in Dallas The Boca Raton, Fla, company is building the 16-story Modera St Paul in a venture with Hamilton Properties of...
Dallas Business Journal Construction is scheduled to start in March on The Ivy, a 200,000-square-foot office building in Dallas Woods Capital Management of Dallas is building the property on the site of the McKool Smith building, at 5025 North...
Charlotte Business Journal Portman Residential is ready to begin construction on the first phase of the Savona Residences in Charlotte, NC The Atlanta multifamily developer is building the two-building property in the city’s West End section...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Stonemont Financial Group and LandMark Group Cos has broken ground on the Palmetto Industrial Park, a 427,000-square-foot property in Manatee County, Fla The venture is building the three-building business...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Kolter Urban plans to break ground in 2023 on a 55-story residential condominium project at 520 North Tampa St in downtown Tampa, Fla As part of the project, the Delray Beach, Fla, developer plans “to pay homage to...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction on the first phase of a dual-branded hotel property in San Antonio is nearing its completion, as the 181-room AC by Marriott is scheduled to open Oct 6 It will take up floors 13 through 20 of a former office...