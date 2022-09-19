Log In or Subscribe to read more
New York YIMBY A&R Properties is constructing a 25-unit apartment building at 20 East 110th St in the East Harlem section of Manhattan The eight-story property, at the corner of Madison Avenue and Tito Puente Way, will include 3,000 square feet...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Brand Properties has proposed developing a residential project with a retail component in Gwinnett County, Ga The Atlanta developer wants to develop the property on a 39-acre site at the corner of Sardis Church and...
Houston Business Journal Lovett Industrial has broken ground on the NorthPort Logistics Center, a 12 million-square-foot industrial building in Conroe, Texas, about 33 miles north of the George Bush Intercontinental Airport The Houston developer is...
Austin Business Journal GenCap Inc is bringing 586 apartment units to the Manor Crossing mixed-use development in suburban Austin, Texas The apartment component is being called The Park at Manor Crossing and will be built on a 26-acre site at the...
NJcom Icona Resorts is planning a 160-room hotel in Cape May, NJ, that would cost $150 million to complete The company, led by entrepreneur Eustace Mita, is planning to build the property, the first new hotel in Cape May in 50 years, on the site of...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Boosalis Properties and IDI Group has been approved to develop the Riverside Station mixed-use project in Woodbridge, Va Ground will break on the property, on a 192-acre site at 14110 Big Crest Lane, by the middle...
Multi-Housing News Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Amberglen, a 326-unit apartment property in Hillsboro, Ore The Atlanta developer is building the property at the intersection of Northeast Eckert Drive and Walker Road, about 12 miles west...
Dallas Morning News Holt Lunsford Commercial is bringing a three-building industrial property with about 540,000 square feet to Denton, Texas, about 37 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas developer plans to construct the property along...
Dallas Morning News Mill Creek Residential is preparing to start work on a pair of apartment properties with a combined 618 units in Dallas The Boca Raton, Fla, company is building the 16-story Modera St Paul in a venture with Hamilton Properties of...