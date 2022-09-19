Log In or Subscribe to read more
New York YIMBY A&R Properties is constructing a 25-unit apartment building at 20 East 110th St in the East Harlem section of Manhattan The eight-story property, at the corner of Madison Avenue and Tito Puente Way, will include 3,000 square feet...
Nashville Business Journal CWS Capital Partners has bought Infinity Music Row, a 275-unit apartment complex in Nashville, Tenn, for $75 million, or about $272,727/unit The Newport Beach, Calif, real estate company acquired the property The...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Independence Realty Trust has bought the Enclave at Tranquility Lake, a 348-unit apartment property in Riverview, Fla, for $98 million, or about $281,609/unit The Philadelphia REIT bought the complex, at 9707 Tranquility...
South Florida Business Journal Tropic Hospitality has sold the 144-room Ramada by Wyndham Fort Lauderdale Airport/Cruise Port for $1565 million, or about $108,681/room The AIDS Healthcare Foundation, a Los Angeles nonprofit, purchased the hotel,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Yuskel Inc has bought the 184-unit High Ridge Landing apartment property in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $71 million, or about $385,870/unit The Kent, Wash, real estate company purchased the complex, on 77...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Starwood Property Trust has sold Grove Market, a 76,902-square-foot retail center in Westlake, Fla, for $195 million, or about $25357/sf The Greenwich, Conn, REIT sold the property to an investor group...
Houston Business Journal Lovett Industrial has broken ground on the NorthPort Logistics Center, a 12 million-square-foot industrial building in Conroe, Texas, about 33 miles north of the George Bush Intercontinental Airport The Houston developer is...
Austin Business Journal GenCap Inc is bringing 586 apartment units to the Manor Crossing mixed-use development in suburban Austin, Texas The apartment component is being called The Park at Manor Crossing and will be built on a 26-acre site at the...
Dallas Morning News Urban Genesis is starting construction next March on an apartment project with more than 150 units in Dallas The $20 million development will be called Singleton Highland and is being built along Singleton Boulevard at Borger...