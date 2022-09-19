Log In or Subscribe to read more
New York YIMBY A&R Properties is constructing a 25-unit apartment building at 20 East 110th St in the East Harlem section of Manhattan The eight-story property, at the corner of Madison Avenue and Tito Puente Way, will include 3,000 square feet...
Nashville Business Journal CWS Capital Partners has bought Infinity Music Row, a 275-unit apartment complex in Nashville, Tenn, for $75 million, or about $272,727/unit The Newport Beach, Calif, real estate company acquired the property The...
Crain’s Chicago Business Mesirow Financial has paid $877 million, or $366,945/unit, for Reserve at Glenview, a 239-unit apartment property in Glenview, Ill, a suburb of Chicago The Chicago investment firm purchased the property from Broadshore...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Independence Realty Trust has bought the Enclave at Tranquility Lake, a 348-unit apartment property in Riverview, Fla, for $98 million, or about $281,609/unit The Philadelphia REIT bought the complex, at 9707 Tranquility...
South Florida Business Journal Tropic Hospitality has sold the 144-room Ramada by Wyndham Fort Lauderdale Airport/Cruise Port for $1565 million, or about $108,681/room The AIDS Healthcare Foundation, a Los Angeles nonprofit, purchased the hotel,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Yuskel Inc has bought the 184-unit High Ridge Landing apartment property in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $71 million, or about $385,870/unit The Kent, Wash, real estate company purchased the complex, on 77...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Starwood Property Trust has sold Grove Market, a 76,902-square-foot retail center in Westlake, Fla, for $195 million, or about $25357/sf The Greenwich, Conn, REIT sold the property to an investor group...
Quad Property Group has paid $211 million, or $108,205/unit, for Arbor Square, a 195-unit apartment property in Shawnee, Kan The New York investor purchased the property from Axiom Equities in a deal brokered by Northmarq The brokerage, a lender...
The RH Johnson Co has sold Lakeport Commons, a 202,880-square-foot retail center in Sioux City, Iowa, for $275 million, or $13555/unit The Kansas City, Mo, company was represented by JLL Capital Markets The buyer could not be identified Lakeport...