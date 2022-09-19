Log In or Subscribe to read more
Pacific Western Bank has provided $99 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of the Sossaman Park 202 industrial complex in Mesa, Ariz Phase one will involve five buildings with 828,718 square feet The four-year loan was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Credit Suisse has provided $155 million of mortgage financing against the Newport Centre shopping mall in Jersey City, NJ, allowing for the pay off of a CMBS loan that last year was extended through May...
Chicago YIMBY Sterling Bay Co has broken ground on a 350-unit apartment property at 1245 West Fulton Market St in Chicago The local developer expects the 28-story property to cost $156 million to construct Completion is slated for the second quarter...
Citizens Bank has provided $1336 million of mortgage financing to fund the purchase, by Longfellow Real Estate Partners, of an industrial property in Emeryville, Calif, and its proposed redevelopment into life-sciences space Longfellow, a Boston...
JLL has originated a $2464 million Freddie Mac loan to facilitate the purchase of Stonegate Riverside, a 160-unit apartment property in Riverside, Calif, about 50 miles east of Los Angeles Universe Holdings, a Los Angeles investor, purchased the...
Seven Hills Realty Trust has provided $47 million of financing against the 330,000-square-foot industrial property at 153 Linden St in Passaic, NJ Seven Hills, the former RMR Mortgage Trust, funded only $384 million up front and will fund the...
Sonnenblick-Eichner Co has arranged $8443 million of mortgage financing for the 100-room Ocean Key Resort and Spa on Key West, Fla The loan, which has a five-year term and pays a fixed coupon in the low 5-percent range, was used to orchestrate the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has provided $2635 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Commons on Stella, a 199-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz Break of Day Capital of Los Angeles acquired the property for...
South Florida Business Journal Abanca USA has provided $3415 million of financing for the construction of a residential project in Miami Christopher L DiFalco, chief executive of DiFalco Group of Miami, is developing the property at the southeast...