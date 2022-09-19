Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Credit Suisse has provided $155 million of mortgage financing against the Newport Centre shopping mall in Jersey City, NJ, allowing for the pay off of a CMBS loan that last year was extended through May...
Chicago YIMBY Sterling Bay Co has broken ground on a 350-unit apartment property at 1245 West Fulton Market St in Chicago The local developer expects the 28-story property to cost $156 million to construct Completion is slated for the second quarter...
Citizens Bank has provided $1336 million of mortgage financing to fund the purchase, by Longfellow Real Estate Partners, of an industrial property in Emeryville, Calif, and its proposed redevelopment into life-sciences space Longfellow, a Boston...
JLL has originated a $2464 million Freddie Mac loan to facilitate the purchase of Stonegate Riverside, a 160-unit apartment property in Riverside, Calif, about 50 miles east of Los Angeles Universe Holdings, a Los Angeles investor, purchased the...
Seven Hills Realty Trust has provided $47 million of financing against the 330,000-square-foot industrial property at 153 Linden St in Passaic, NJ Seven Hills, the former RMR Mortgage Trust, funded only $384 million up front and will fund the...
Sonnenblick-Eichner Co has arranged $8443 million of mortgage financing for the 100-room Ocean Key Resort and Spa on Key West, Fla The loan, which has a five-year term and pays a fixed coupon in the low 5-percent range, was used to orchestrate the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has provided $2635 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Commons on Stella, a 199-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz Break of Day Capital of Los Angeles acquired the property for...
South Florida Business Journal Abanca USA has provided $3415 million of financing for the construction of a residential project in Miami Christopher L DiFalco, chief executive of DiFalco Group of Miami, is developing the property at the southeast...
Crain’s New York Business Bank Hapoalim, which four years ago had provided $33 million of financing for the development of a 286-room hotel at 140 Fulton St in lower Manhattan, has filed to foreclose The bank claims the loan is in default,...